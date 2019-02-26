Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner gave a cryptic response Tuesday to questions about the testimony of President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

“For two years I’ve said the Russia investigation is the most important thing I will do in Congress and after today I still believe it,” the Virginia Democrat said.

Mr. Warner did not elaborate or make any more statements.

The puzzling answer came after nearly eight hours of closed-door testimony from Cohen.

Although Mr. Warner left the hearing around 5:20 pm without taking questions he returned at 5:45, a sign the testimony is still ongoing.

