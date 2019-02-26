A Md. lawmaker from Harford County apologized on Monday for allegedly calling Prince George’s County a “n–— district,” but admitted she did not remember using that term.

Mary Ann Lisanti (D), who is white, allegedly told a colleague that he had door-knocked in a “n–— district” while they were at an Annapolis bar, according to Members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

Del. Darryl Barnes (D), who chairs the black caucus and represents Prince George’s County, said that Lisanti “apologized several times” for the remark, even though she doesn’t recall saying it.

“She recognizes how she has hurt so many within the caucus, and she hoped to repent from this,” he said to The Washington Post. “She said that she doesn’t remember fully what happened, but she recognizes what happened.”

Mrs. Lisanti said in previous comments that she’s “sure everyone has used the slur,” but says she does not recall “much of that evening.” She chairs the House Economic Matters committee and unemployment insurance.

This accusation comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) participated in blackface in previous years.

