LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police officer has been charged with raping a 13-year-old boy me met on a social media app.

The Essex district attorney says Lawrence Officer Carlos Vieira was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.

The 49-year-old Vieira faces arraignment Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Officials began investigating in January when the boy’s mother contacted authorities. The mother alleged her son met Vieira online in the summer of 2018 and engaged in sexual activity with him.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque says Vieira has been placed on administrative leave.

