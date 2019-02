JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Michigan man has been arrested on charges that he made death threats to Mississippi’s governor.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 48-year-old Harold Joseph Collins of Detroit has been charged with five counts of cyberstalking for threats made against Gov. Phil Bryant and his office by telephone in January.

MBI Director Lee Morrison says in a statement that Collins made threats of “a very serious and specific nature” against Bryant, a second-term Republican in his final year.

Collins was arraigned Monday in Jackson, with Hinds County Court Judge Melvin Priester Sr. ordering him jailed without bail. Court records show Collins will be assigned a public defender.

In a sworn statement, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Andre Cartlidge says Collins made threats between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19.

