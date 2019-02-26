ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’ve arrested a suspect in a road rage incident that ended with a driver getting shot in the face.

They say 20-year-old Felix Villanueva was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center late Monday on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting from a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Villanueva allegedly fired shots from a car’s passenger window on Feb. 19.

Authorities say one of the bullets fired went through the windshield of the victim’s car and hit her in the face.

Police detectives were able to locate the car at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque and linked it to Villanueva.

It was unclear Tuesday if Villanueva has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.

