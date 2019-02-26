A Brazilian woman who made headlines this week after she was charged with assaulting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Massachusetts restaurant has been taken into ICE custody, officials said Tuesday.

Rosiane Santos, 41, was charged this month with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after police said she admitted to attacking a man because he supported President Trump.

Video submitted by 23-year-old Bryton Turner showed Ms. Santos yelling at him and knocking the red, “Make America Great Again” hat off his head at the Casa Vallarta restaurant in Falmouth. Ms. Santos told local media at the time that she was the victim in the situation, even though a bartender at the restaurant said Mr. Turner did nothing to provoke the alleged attack.

On Tuesday, ICE officials took Ms. Santos into custody after determining that she was in the country illegally.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” said ICE spokesman John Mohan, a local CBS affiliate reported. “Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

