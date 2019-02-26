SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police say an officer shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.
Police Lt. Chad Mcintyre says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the apartment Monday night.
Mcintyre says the officer was confronted by an armed suspect and shot him. The officer was not injured.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Mcintyre declined to say how many shots the officer fired.
Further details have not been released.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.