MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say student was shot and wounded at a high school in Montgomery, Alabama.
Police the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in or near the gymnasium at Lee High School.
Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says the 17-year-old victim suffered a wound that isn’t life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.
Duckett says one person is in custody and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.
Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.
