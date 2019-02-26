ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have arrested a man they say stole several brass instruments from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club more than 1 ½ years ago, essentially placing the music program on hiatus.

Citing arrest warrants, The Asheville Citizen-Times reports 56-year-old Alton Ferguson allegedly stole and pawned two horns, two euphoniums, two trombones, a custom-class trumpet and a cornet, worth several thousand dollars.

The club’s executive director, James Lee III, says security camera video showed the then-janitorial contract worker carrying instruments out of their closet on three separate trips in August and September 2017. Police took out several warrants that October. Ferguson was arrested Saturday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Lee says most of the instruments are still missing or being held as evidence, which means the kids’ music program can’t resume.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.