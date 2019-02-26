BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - The owner of a Connecticut trucking company has admitted to filing false tax returns.

Sixty-one-year-old William Scalzi owner of West Haven-based Transportation General, Inc. waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to tax offense. The Connecticut Post reports Scalzi admits he understated his taxable income by running personal expenses through his company.

According to court documents, Scalzi used his company’s credit cards to pay for numerous personal expenses and deducted them as business expenses on Transportation General’s corporate tax returns.

He faces a maximum of three years in prison, and has already agreed to pay restitution to the IRS. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.