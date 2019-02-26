LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A Utah man has been sentenced to a year in jail for stealing nearly $60,000 through forged checks.

The Herald Journal reports 39-year-old Brian Dodds was sentenced Monday in 1st District Court after pleading guilty last year to forgery and theft charges.

The Santaquin man will spend up to a year in the Cache County Jail, but he will be given work release to pay down the nearly $30,000 ordered in restitution.

Tonya Roy read a statement to the court, saying her late father, Lawrence Butterfield, had hired Dodds to build a deck and a fence in September 2015.

Dodds later returned to Butterfield’s home in Lewiston, taking and cashing personal checks.

Dodds apologized in court, saying he used the money to pay debts and bills.

