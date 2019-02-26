WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police say a West Fargo sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say officers were dispatched on a report of a reckless driver and found a vehicle in a snowbank Sunday night. Police say the vehicle belonged to Sgt. Ryan Denis. The Highway Patrol was called to assist because the call involved a colleague. Denis was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

He’s been placed on desk duty. It’s not clear if Denis has hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.