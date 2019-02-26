NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman convicted in the death of her young daughter a decade ago is now asking for a sentence reduction.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Belonga has spent the past 10 years in prison and isn’t eligible for parole for another four years. WMUR-TV reports Belonga was sentenced in 2008 after her conviction for manslaughter in the death of her daughter Rylea.

According to prosecutors, Belonga assaulted Rylea in a burst of anger in 2006. The toddler was shaken violently and suffered head and neck injuries, later dying.

Officials say Belonga has a perfect disciplinary record in prison, but the state objects to reducing her sentence. Belonga says she wishes every day she could go back and change things.

The judge says he needs time for a decision.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

