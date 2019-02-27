OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting at a northwest Omaha home.
Deputies were dispatched to the house a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday after a man called 911, reported a shooting and hung up. Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy got to the home within three minutes and found the woman’s body and the wounded man. The man was taken to a hospital.
Hudson didn’t provide the two people’s names or other details about the shooting’s circumstances. He did say, however, that the shooting presents no danger to the public.
