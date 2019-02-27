Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP, KIM BEGIN SUMMIT WITH HANDSHAKE, SMILES

The affable leaders of hostile nations open with hopeful words and a private chat before sitting down for dinner and further talks about North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

2. MICHAEL COHEN: TRUMP KNEW ABOUT WIKILEAKS

Trump’s former personal lawyer is planning to tell a House committee that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

3. INDIA-PAKISTAN TENSIONS ESCALATE

Pakistan’s air force shoots down two Indian warplanes - and captures two pilots - after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir, a Pakistani military spokesman says.

4. NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT RE-ELECTED

Muhammadu Buhari is declared the winner of a second term in Africa’s largest democracy, but the top opposition candidate rejects the “sham election” and vows a court challenge.

5. HISTORY IN THE MAKING IN THE WINDY CITY

Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will face each other in a runoff to become Chicago’s first black female mayor.

6. CARDINAL PELL HAS BAIL REVOKED

The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse will face his first night in prison while he awaits sentencing for molesting two choirboys in Australia two decades ago.

7. EGYPT TRAIN CRASH KILLS DOZENS

A railcar rams into a barrier inside a Cairo station causing an explosion of the fuel tank and triggering a huge blaze that has killed at least 25.

8. IT’S A RACE AGAINST TIME FOR ASH LOGGERS

Lumberjacks are cutting down ash - prized for furniture and baseball bats - trying to stay one step ahead of a fast-spreading beetle killing the tree in dozens of states.

9. WHAT R. KELLY INSIDERS ARE ACCUSED OF

The R&B; star’s confidants may have helped the Grammy winner target underage girls for sexual abuse, an attorney for two of Kelly’s accusers says.

10. MORE THAN FILLING OUT A LINEUP CARD

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is one of many in baseball searching for answers on what makes millennials click on and off the field.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.