HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man charged in a fraud case that prosecutors say reaped more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others has pleaded guilty.

Randy Thomley of Hattiesburg pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Prosecutors say Thomley and his wife, Hope Thomley, bribed health care providers to prescribe handcrafted high-dollar medications that were generally unnecessary.

Randy Thomley faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing, set for July 2. Prosecutors are dropping an earlier 26-count indictment that carried a potential 245-year sentence.

The Thomleys are agreeing to forfeit $29 million as part of their pleas, including $15 million in cash.

Hope Thomley pleaded guilty to charges last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.