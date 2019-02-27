Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a grocery store in New Jersey.

An 81-year-old man from Franklin Township was shopping at the ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue Monday afternoon when he was confronted over his red baseball cap, which is supportive of President Trump, Somerset County prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The man alleged that he was assaulted by the suspect, sustaining minor injuries. He declined medical attention at the scene, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police have not released information about the alleged attacker.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.