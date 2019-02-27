TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Prosecutors say an Arkansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for not reporting the 2017 drug-overdose death of his ex-brother-in-law and burying the body under a shed.

Investigators in Texarkana, Arkansas, say 42-year-old Chad Allen Jernigan was the last person to see Richard York alive. Jernigan on Tuesday pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse.

Jernigan, who prosecutors allege supplied methamphetamine to the 45-year-old York, was fined $10,000 and also must pay the victim’s family $1,000 for final expenses.

Investigators say York died in July 2017 while at Jernigan’s residence and helping move furniture.

A tip a year later helped lead to York’s bound body under the concrete floor of a shed at Jernigan’s home.

Police in neighboring Texarkana, Texas, also helped investigate the death.

