Campus police at the University of California-Berkeley are seeking to arrest the man who punched a conservative recruiter at a makeshift “This is MAGA Country” booth — one of several recent instances of violence over the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

A cellphone video of the Feb. 19 assault shows an unidentified man punching conservative recruiter Hayden Williams in the face at Sproul Plaza on the university’s campus.

A university spokesman said the University of California Police Department had concluded an investigation into an assault and is seeking a felony warrant to be issued by the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

“If the warrant is issued, UCPD will immediately pursue the suspect’s arrest,” Assistant Vice Chancellor Dan Mogulof said in an email.

On Tuesday, police said they had identified the man who had punched Mr. Williams, but they did not identify the assailant by name.

“Our police force is now confident that the suspect will soon be arrested and charged,” Mr. Mogulof said in an email.

Mr. Williams, who does not attend the Berkeley university, is a field representative for the Leadership Institute, which trains conservative activists.

In a recent interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, Mr. Williams showed his black eye and said that some university students had invited him to set up a table and recruit conservatives to join Turning Point USA, a nonprofit student group that aims to expose discrimination against conservatives in classrooms.

Videos and photographs show Mr. Williams displaying a sign that read “This is MAGA Country” and “Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims.” Events leading up to the assault were not captured in the videos.

Soon after the attack, university officials issued a notice that included a photograph of a man in a black T-shirt and wearing a black backpack who was being sought in the assault. Police said the suspect is not a student.

The incident is the latest example in recent weeks of violence incited, in part, by the display of support for President Trump’s MAGA acronym.

⦁ Police in Franklin Township, New Jersey, are searching for the person who roughed up an 81-year-old man at a ShopRite store Monday afternoon. The elderly man said he was confronted over his “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

⦁ A student at Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, faces a charge of assault and battery for knocking a “Make America Great Again” hat off another student’s head and ripping a “Trump 2020” flag from his hands last week. The incident was captured by cellphone video at the school.

⦁ A Brazilian woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery for knocking off a man’s “Make America Great Again” hat at a Mexican restaurant in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Feb. 15. Rosiane Santos now faces deportation for being an illegal immigrant.

The Berkeley campus has long been a hotbed of liberal activism and has come under fire in recent years over efforts to thwart speeches by conservative speakers.

Meanwhile, a Twitter feed calling itself Berkeley Antifa, referencing a far-left group opposed to fascism, posted images of last week’s attack. The photos show Mr. Williams being punched, and are captioned “Never snitch,” apparently referring to law enforcement’s request for information from the public.

⦁ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

