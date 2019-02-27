LONDON (AP) - A Canadian attorney says he appears to have been targeted by the same undercover operative unmasked by The Associated Press at a New York hotel last month.

In court filings made public last week, Toronto attorney Darryl Levitt says that the spy, whose real name is Aharon Almog-Assouline, “bears a striking similarity” to a man he identified as an alleged Black Cube operative.

Levitt says he was targeted because of his involvement in a long-running legal battle between two Canadian private equity firms, Catalyst Capital and West Face Capital.

Black Cube has previously acknowledged working on the Catalyst case, which centers on allegations of stock market manipulation. Black Cube’s Canadian lawyer, John Adair, said he had no comment on Levitt’s filing.

Almog-Assouline also didn’t immediately return messages Wednesday.

Aron Heller reported from Ramat Hasharon, Israel.

