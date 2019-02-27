House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings said allegations against President Trump by his longtime attorney Michael Cohen are “deeply distributing and should be troubling to all Americans.”

Mr. Cummings, Maryland Democrat, said among the testimony and evidence submitted ahead of Cohen’s hearing is a check the president issued for a hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Ms. Daniels had alleged an affair with Mr. Trump, a claim he has denied.

The check was dated August 1, 2017, according to Cohen. In April 2018, Mr. Trump denied knowing anything about the payment.

“This new evidence raises a host of troubling and legal ethical concerns about the president’s actions in the White House and before,” Mr. Cummings said.

