PHOENIX (AP) - A former federal prison guard in Phoenix has been sentenced to six months of home confinement after being convicted of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Prosecutors say 51-year-old Darrell McCoy also was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation.
A federal jury last November found McCoy guilty of two counts of abusive sexual contact with a ward.
Authorities say McCoy was a 17-year employee at the federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institution and he developed a romantic relationship with an inmate whom he supervised on a work crew.
They say McCoy had sexual contact with the inmate in different locations on the prison grounds between September and December of 2016.
