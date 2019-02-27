MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former supervisor at a Kentucky coal company has become the latest official to be indicted on charges of rigging dust monitoring in mines.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Glendal “Buddy” Hardison, former manager of now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal mines in western Kentucky.

Eight other former Armstrong Coal supervisors and safety officers were indicted last year.

The nine officials are charged with conspiracy to defraud the government by “deceit, trickery and dishonest means.” They’re also charged with making false statements regarding test results.

They’re accused of trying to deceive federal regulators on levels of breathable dust at Armstrong’s Parkway and Kronos mines. Prosecutors say the scheme forced miners to work in the kind of dirty conditions that can lead to black lung disease.

