FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man is accused of stealing a semi loaded with Oreo cookies.

Court documents filed this week in Cass County District court accuse 27-year-old John Crowell of stealing the semi at Northpoint Hornbacher’s store last November.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the semi’s driver told police he left the vehicle running while he went into the store to fill out some paperwork. When he returned five minutes later, the semi was nowhere in sight.

The semi and trailer are valued at $9,000.

A Moorhead police officer arrested Crowell a short time after spotting a semi matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

