PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former Portland developer accused of duping investors is facing criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced the indictments of 58-year-old Michael Liberty, who now lives in Windermere, Florida, and 63-year-old Paul Hess, of Braintree, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say the men tricked investors into putting millions into a technology startup while diverting money for their own use.

A previous civil action by the Securities and Exchange Commission said proceeds funded a “lavish lifestyle.” Both men face now face criminal wire and securities fraud charges. Liberty is also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

An attorney for Liberty called the federal charges an “unnecessary overreach.” Hess’ attorney didn’t immediately return messages.

Liberty is remembered for Portland developments including twin office towers at 100 Middle Street and Chandler’s Wharf waterfront condominiums.

