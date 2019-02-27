TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The company that provides health care in Kansas prison is being paid millions less than it is due because it didn’t meet some of the agreement’s terms.

The Kansas News Service reports Tennessee-based Corizon Health didn’t hire enough nurses and other health workers, and didn’t meet other performance standards.

The state currently has a $68.8 million contract with Corizon. The state penalized the company $534,880 for not meeting performance standards last year.

Keith Bradshaw, finance director of the Kansas Department of Corrections, told lawmakers last month that his agency will renew its contract for Corizon for a year, rather than the two-year option in the contract. He says the second year would be renewed if things improve.

Corizon spokeswoman Eve Hutcherson said the company is evaluating the state’s information.

