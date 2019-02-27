FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill to expand the number of low-level felons who can apply to have their records expunged.

The measure cleared the chamber on a 35-2 vote Wednesday and now heads to the House.

Republican Sen. Jimmy Higdon says his bill reflects society’s belief in giving people “second chances.” He says a felony conviction can serve as a “life sentence” that blocks people from getting jobs and professional licenses.

Higdon says there are safeguards in the bill. It wouldn’t apply to people convicted of public corruption, sex offenses, crimes against children or violent crimes.

Prosecutors could object to expungement applications and present arguments at hearings along with crime victims. Whether to grant an expungement would be left up to a judge.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 57.

