Oklahoma residents will soon be able to openly carry guns without background checks or training after the state’s new Republican governor signed a bill legalizing it.

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday, just hours after the state Senate approved it 40-6. All Republicans in the chamber voted yes on the bill.

The bill takes effect Nov. 1.

Stitt endorsed the plan on the campaign trail and had said he was looking forward to signing it.

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill was vetoed last year by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin , who cited opposition from business leaders and law enforcement.

National Rifle Association numbers show at least 14 states have approved some version of permitless carry, most recently South Dakota .

