Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday joined mounting calls for a Democratic delegate who used a racial slur to resign.

“The language of racism and hate has no place in our public discourse,” the Republican governor tweeted Wednesday. “Any public official who engages in this reprehensible conduct should do the right thing and step down.”

Mr. Hogan’s tweet included a link to a story by The Washington Post about the backlash against Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, who is white, after she reportedly told a white colleague at a cigar bar in late January that Maryland’s Prince George’s County was a “n–— district.”

Ms. Lisanti, who was stripped of two leadership positions over the slur, apologized Tuesday morning to the House Democratic Caucus for her “word choice.”

“I am sickened that a word that is not in my vocabulary came out of my mouth,” she said. “It does not represent my belief system, my life’s work or what is in my heart.”

Mr. Hogan’s tweet criticizing Ms. Lisanti followed similar calls for her resignation by both state parties, as well as the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the African American Democratic Clubs of Maryland and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, The Baltimore Sun reported.

