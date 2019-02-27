GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A Virginia man found armed at a North Carolina school has been indicted on federal charges including crossing state lines with the intent to kill, injure, harass and intimidate former domestic partners.

News outlets report 29-year-old Steve Brantley Spence was indicted Monday on federal charges related to his December arrest in Greensboro. The former East Carolina University football player is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and driving her car to a North Carolina high school that he entered while armed.

Authorities say he was confronted and fled into the arms of waiting police officers. Authorities say he had a hit list and intended to kill several former partners and one partner’s parents.

Spence also faces state charges including attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with a $5.5 million bail.

