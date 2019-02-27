WASHINGTON (AP) - A student-led group in Montgomery County, Maryland, has announced plans for its second walkout for gun control.

WTOP-FM reported Tuesday that Moco Students for Change plans to host another walkout on March 14 that honors the 17 people killed last year during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The group was founded after the February shooting and hosted its first walkout that March. Thousands of District-area students participated in the demonstration, which included a march near the U.S. Capitol.

The group says it hopes to raise support for gun control legislation, including a bill that would require background checks on all gun sales. It says walkout participants will leave class at 10 a.m., meet outside the White House and then march to the Capitol after 17 minutes of silence.

