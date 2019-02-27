Existing military construction projects will not be canceled if military funds are redirected to pay for President Trump’s border wall, says Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert McMahon.

Funding for some projects, however, may be deferred for at least a year to pay for part of the wall, Mr. McMahon told the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday. He explained that Mr. Trump’s fiscal year 2020 budget request will include requests for money to replenish funding for projects that may be postponed.

Mr. McMahon was grilled by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, chair of the subcommittee on military construction, who repeatedly pressed him on a plan to effectively circumvent Congress to fund the southern border wall.

“You’re fooling no one, really,” said Ms. Wasserman Schultz, Florida Democrat. “I’m not sure what kind of chumps you think my colleagues and I are.”

The secretary later pledged to provide the committee with a list of delayed military construction projects, broken down by state, that would be postponed due to the redirected funds.

