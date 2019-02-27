OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha trial has begun for a man accused in the road-rage killing of an Iraq war veteran.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 26-year-old Michael Benson is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old James Womack. The shooting occurred at a busy Omaha intersection in 2017.

Dashcam video from another vehicle shows that the altercation began after Womack yelled at Benson, pounded on his passenger-side window and started to walk back to his semitrailer. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and then saw Womack fall to the ground.

Benson’s attorney says there’s no proof his client fired the shots or was even in the truck involved in the dispute.

Prosecutors say a GPS tracking device on Benson’s vehicle and surveillance video will lead to a conviction.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

