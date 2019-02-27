An Oklahoma high school student is facing a potential criminal charge after video showed him knocking a “Make America Great Again” hat off another student’s head.

The incident at Edmond Santa Fe High School was captured on cellphone video, which showed a black male student in a yellow safety vest blocking a white male student wearing pro-Trump gear from walking down a school hallway.

“Take it off or I’ll rip it off,” the student in the vest says in the video. He then knocks the “Make America Great Again” hat off the other student’s head and forcefully rips the “Trump 2020” flag out of his hands.

“Take that s–t off!” the student in the vest says repeatedly before the video cuts out.

School officials told a local ABC affiliate they have surveillance video that shows the same scene shown in the cellphone video.

The incident happened during the school’s “Wolf Dare Week,” when students can dress up and go to assemblies as part of a fundraising effort.

“Given that hats were allowed at school yesterday as part of the weeklong fundraising events, there was no specific dress code violation,” Edmond Public Schools officials said in a statement. “The student’s choice to grab a classmate’s property and knock his hat off did, however, violate the school’s discipline policy. In response, Edmond Santa Fe High School administrators, working simultaneously with Edmond Police, addressed the incident with swift and immediate disciplinary action.”

An assault and battery summons was issued for 18-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Jones, who has not been formally charged, the Edmond Sun reported. The other student, a minor, has not been named.

The family of the alleged victim has five days to meet with the city attorney if they want to move forward with the assault complaint, police said.

“At this time we are entertaining pursuing charges,” the boy’s father told a local NBC affiliate. “I told my son I was proud of him. He handled the situation very well, he did not become aggressive, he stood his ground for what he believed in, but I was proud of him and I will always back him.”

The student accused of assault said he plans to issue an apology, the ABC affiliate reported.

The incident in Oklahoma is just one of many headline-grabbing altercations involving “MAGA” hats across the country. On Monday, an 81-year-old man was allegedly assaulted over his “MAGA” hat inside a New Jersey grocery store. Last week, a woman was charged with attacking a man because of his “MAGA” hat inside a Massachusetts restaurant — an incident that later landed the woman, a Brazilian national, in ICE custody.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.