LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed charges against the parents of a missing baby who is presumed dead.
Thirty-four-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams were each charged Wednesday with one count of child abuse resulting in death. They face an afternoon arraignment.
Authorities allege the parents were doing drugs in a motel room on Dec. 31 and later found their 5½-month-old son, Jacsun, dead.
Officials believe they put the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a trash dumpster.
Culver City police investigators are planning a search of the El Sobrante Landfill in the city of Corona in hope of finding the boy’s remains.
