RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police received a call about 8 p.m. Tuesday from a person who was driving the victim to the hospital. Investigators learned the shooting happened in an alley in Rapid City. They say a single occupant of the vehicle was shot and seriously injured.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
