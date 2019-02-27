LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A north Mississippi teenager is accused of shooting a fellow teen.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Jared Hannah of Louisville was arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Winston County.

Coroner Scott Gregory says the victim is 18-year-old Malik Miller of Noxapater.

Hannah is charged with murder. A judge will decide later whether to set bail for Hannah.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened at a home just south of Louisville Tuesday morning. He says Hannah fired multiple shots with a handgun, hitting Miller once. Deputies found Hannah about four hours later hiding in the top of a closet in another home.

Pugh says Hannah and the victim got into an argument which led to the gunfire.

