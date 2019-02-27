BASEBALL

DENVER (AP) - Nolan Arenado likes the direction the Colorado Rockies are headed.

The All-Star third baseman agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Arenado’s agreement includes a provision that allows him to opt out after three years and become a free agent.

If the deal is finalized, Arenado’s $32.5 million average annual value would be the second-highest in baseball history behind the $34.42 million for pitcher Zack Greinke in a $206.5 million contract with Arizona that began in 2016. Arenado’s deal would replace a $26 million, one-year contract he agreed to Jan. 31.

- By AP Sports Writer Pat Graham.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Longtime Angels player and coach Bobby Knoop has announced his retirement after 53 years in baseball.

The 80-year-old Knoop was one of the Angels’ first recognizable figures, earning the club’s MVP award four times in its inaugural decade. The second baseman played for the Angels from 1964-69, making an All-Star team and winning three Gold Glove Awards as part of a double-play duo with Jim Fregosi.

Knoop later worked for Los Angeles as a minor league manager, big league base coach and an interim manager for two games in 1994.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the investigation into the fatal crash last week involving Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is nearly complete and speed was not a factor.

Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press on Tuesday night the accident reconstruction has determined Boeheim was traveling within the speed limit or close to it when the accident occurred. Fitzpatrick says barring something extraordinary, the case will be closed.

Police say Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez late last Wednesday after swerving to avoid a disabled vehicle on a darkened highway leading out of town. Jimenez was one of four people in the car, which had skidded on a patch of ice and stopped against the guardrail in the center median perpendicular to the highway, blocking almost two lanes of traffic. Jimenez was struck by Boeheim’s SUV while trying to make his way to safety.

NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers center Boban Marjanovic suffered a bone bruise and mild sprain of his right knee in a collision with Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo and will be evaluated again within the week.

Marjanovic’s right leg got tangled up between Diallo’s legs as both players crashed to the court after pursuing a rebound during the Sixers’ win Monday night in New Orleans. Marjanovic needed assistance getting off the court and later used crutches to get the team bus. Marjanovic has helped fill the void in the middle created by the absence of 7-foot All-Star Joel Embiid, who has missed all three of Philadelphia’s games since the All-Star break with a sore left knee.

Marjanovic and Embiid will both sit out Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely Tuesday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league.

The suspension comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory missed 30 of the 32 games over two seasons as a result of his first three suspensions.

Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Wide receiver Michael Crabtree has been released by the Baltimore Ravens after being signed as a free agent one year ago.

Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 after totaling 25 scores in a three-year stint with Oakland. He did, however, have two TD catches in Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Tech on Tuesday announced plans to move five home games - one each in five consecutive seasons, including dates against Notre Dame in 2020 and 2024 - to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United, is less than one mile from the Georgia Tech campus.

The 2022 season opener against Clemson is part of the package of five games moving off campus. It will be the first time two teams from the same conference have played in the annual season kickoff game held in Atlanta.

WNBA

PHOENIX (AP) - Charges have been dropped against former Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Todd Troxel, who was fired by the WNBA team last month following an independent investigation into alleged domestic violence.

Troxel was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation last Nov. 30 at the Phoenix-area home he shares with his fiancee.

Troxel’s attorney says Paradise Valley prosecutors moved to drop the charges after a city judge called for the case to be thrown out.

SOCCER

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - Premier League club Leicester has hired Brendan Rodgers as manager from Scottish champion Celtic.

The 46-year-old Rodgers was appointed on a contract through June 2022, two days after Claude Puel was fired.

Celtic, which leads the Scottish Premiership by eight points, immediately brought back Neil Lennon, its manager from 2010-14.

Rodgers has been at Celtic since 2016 after a three-year spell leading Liverpool, including a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2014.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - UEFA has formally charged Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with deliberately getting a yellow card to control the timing of a Champions League ban.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case Thursday.

Ramos risks an additional suspension from the first leg of the quarterfinals if Madrid advances from the Round of 16 against Ajax.

He provoked a 90th-minute yellow card - his third of the competition - after Madrid took a 2-1 lead in the first leg in Amsterdam two weeks ago.

That foul triggered a one-game ban to be served in the second leg at home, when Madrid is heavily favored.

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING

ATLANTA (AP) - Professional wrestler Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he’ll be returning to the WWE ring.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoai, made the announcement Monday at a WWE Raw event in Atlanta. Reigns told the crowd he was terrified and scared before disclosing in October that the disease had returned.

Reigns was 22 years old when he was first diagnosed with leukemia.

SPORTS BUSINESS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The parent company that owns the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Sabres is experiencing a major shake-up following the departures of three top executives.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday announced the departures of Chief Operating Officer Bruce Popko, Chief Administrative Officer Brent Rossi and Executive Vice President Erica Muhleman.

CEO and President Kim Pegula says the changes come after she had been “continuously evaluating our organizations” since assuming her current title in May. Pegula says the positions will be filled as deemed necessary.

LAW

PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations made against former University of Arizona and NBA player Mike Bibby, according to officials in the school district where he now works as a high school coach.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District issued a statement saying it was notified on Feb. 14 of the police investigation into claims against Bibby, now the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School.

A Phoenix municipal court granted a restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher last Friday, The Arizona Republic reported. The teacher said Bibby groped her and rubbed against her after pulling her into his car on school grounds in February 2017, according to the document.

Bibby referred questions to his attorney, Donald Harris.

