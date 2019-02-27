By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 27, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot a woman to death in the parking lot of a shopping mall in South Carolina.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the man and woman argued just before the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Citadel Mall.

Francis said in a statement the man drove away and it appears he knew the woman.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the woman’s name.

Police have not named a suspect.

