CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot a woman to death in the parking lot of a shopping mall in South Carolina.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the man and woman argued just before the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Citadel Mall.
Francis said in a statement the man drove away and it appears he knew the woman.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the woman’s name.
Police have not named a suspect.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.