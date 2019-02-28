MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Court documents say a central Indiana police chief charged with theft and official misconduct used his computer to bank more sick days than entitled to and cashed them out for $1,530.
A probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday says Martinsville Police Chief Matthew Long used his computer to add three-and-a-half weeks to his bank of accumulated sick days in 2017 that he cashed out at year end.
A State Board of Accounts audit released Thursday discovered that payment and a much larger one, nearly $6,800 in unearned overtime pay.
Long’s attorney, John Kautzman, released a statement saying the chief denies the allegations and at no time did he “intentionally engage in any criminal or knowingly improper conduct.”
The 40-year-old Long was placed on paid leave in January. He was arrested Wednesday.
