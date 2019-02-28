HANOI, Vietnam — President Trump said Thursday that former lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony to Congress was “pretty shameful,” but said Cohen got one thing right — Mr. Trump didn’t collude with Russia.

“He lied a lot,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference at the end of his abbreviated summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. “He didn’t lie about one thing — he said no collusion with the Russian hoax. I was actually impressed. The most important question up there was one of collusion.”

The president said he “tried to watch as much [of the hearing] as I could. I was a little busy.”

“But I think have a fake hearing like that, and having it in the middle of this important summit, is a terrible thing,” he said. “It was pretty shameful I think.”

Cohen told a House committee Wednesday that Mr. Trump is a “liar” and a “cheat,” and that he committed crimes at the president’s behest. But he also said he had no evidence that the Trump campaign or Mr. Trump cooperated with Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

