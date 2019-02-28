SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A former Sioux Falls fire chief will soon learn his sentence for possessing child pornography.
Jim Sideras is set to be sentenced Thursday morning on one count of possessing child pornography, a charge he pleaded guilty to last November. Nine other counts against Sideras were dismissed in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Sideras will be required to register as a sex offender.
