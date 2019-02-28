SEATTLE (AP) - The Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile.

A company representative entered the pleas Thursday in federal court in Seattle, where a 10-count indictment was unsealed in January. Charges include conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempted theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Huawei stole the technology behind a robotic device that Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile used to test smartphones.

Huawei has also been charged in New York with bank fraud and sanctions violations.

The allegations feature in a major trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. has accused China of using predatory tactics to turn Chinese companies into leaders in tech fields such as robotics and electric vehicles.

