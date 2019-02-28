Jerome Corsi, a witness in the government’s case against Roger Stone, was reprimanded by the presiding judge Thursday for treating the criminal proceedings “like a free for all.”

Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a minute order from a federal court in D.C. demanding that a motion filed Wednesday by Mr. Corsi, an author and conspiracy theorist, “be stricken from the record.”

“The would-be movant is not a party to this action, and the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure do not permit intervention in a criminal case, so there is no legal basis to grant him permission to file his motion,” the judge wrote.

Mr. Corsi declined to comment on the judge’s ruling when reached by The Washington Times later Thursday.

Entered in the court docket for the government’s case against Mr. Stone, a former adviser to President Trump, the rejected motion asked Judge Jackson to haul the defendant into court to be questioned about a couple of cars Mr. Corsi spotted parked near his New Jersey residence this week.

“They both lingered there for no apparent reason as if they were watching us and threatening us,” Mr. Corsi said about the drivers. “I ask this Court respectfully to issue an order to show cause and to set an evidentiary hearing in order that Defendant Stone can be questioned about these and other ongoing actions to intimidate, coerce and threaten me and my legal counsel.”

“Since the pleadings were entered on the docket because counsel misrepresented the nature of the filings, it is hereby ORDERED that they be stricken from the record,” Judge Jackson responded Thursday. “Finally, the Court observes that while there may be individuals with an interest in this matter, a criminal proceeding is not a free for all.”

