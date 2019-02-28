LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city is balking at the idea of renaming a street after an Old West sheriff who shot and killed outlaw Billy the Kid.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Las Cruces city councilors appeared reluctant to endorse a plan to rename Motel Boulevard for former Dona Ana County Sheriff Pat Garrett.

Councilors expressed concern about the cost for the name change and around the image of Garrett.

The reluctance angered a group that has worked for two years to promote the street name change.

The Dona County Commission endorsed the name change in 2017, but the change requires city approval because the street is entirely within the city limits.

Garrett is best known as the lawman who killed Billy the Kid, but he was also twice the sheriff of Dona Ana County.

