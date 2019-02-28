LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - A northwest Iowa man accused of insurance fraud has been given two years of probation.

Plymouth County District Court records say 41-year-old Scott Leininger, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty to forgery after prosecutors dismissed the fraud charge. He also was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, suspended, and fined $750.

The judge ordered that Leininger’s sentence be served at the same time as any punishment meted out to Leininger in a Clay County case. He’s pleaded not guilty there to a charge of ongoing criminal conduct and is scheduled to go on trial April 2.

Plymouth County authorities say Leininger submitted false paperwork to back his claim to Homesite Insurance for damage he said his disability equipment sustained during a lightning storm. Court documents say the company discovered the paperwork was bogus and didn’t pay the claim.

