PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) - An Indianapolis man serving a 60-year sentence for murder has been charged with killing a fellow inmate at a central Indiana prison.

The Herald Bulletin reports 34-year-old Devon L. Sterling is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner in the death of Ezekiel Jones of Fort Wayne. Authorities say Jones died after being stabbed in the neck July 11 at Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Sterling.

The attack was captured on video surveillance. An affidavit says investigators believe Sterling stabbed Jones “in retaliation for Jones stabbing Sterling over an incident at the shower” in 2017.

Sterling was imprisoned for a 2007 fatal shooting at a block party. Jones was serving a 72-year sentence for a 2006 Allen County shooting death.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.