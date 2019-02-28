BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been charged with sending threatening letters and white powder to the CEO of a dating website that had banned him.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Liam MacLeod, of Beverly, sent an envelope addressed to the CEO of OkCupid.com in September 2017 that was filled with white powder along with a letter that said: “Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX.”

Prosecutors say the powder and substances found on subsequent threatening letters turned out to be nonhazardous.

Authorities say an OkCupid account believed to be MacLeod’s was blacklisted because of site violations the day before the first letter was sent.

MacLeod is charged with mailing threatening communications and conveying false information and hoaxes. He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.