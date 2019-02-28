The White House said Thursday that first lady Melania Trump will embark on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” campaign to improve the character and safety of children.

Mrs. Trump on Monday will tour a Tulsa, Oklahoma, elementary school that incorporates character-building into its curriculum, before jetting to a Seattle tech company that helps children surf the internet safely.

On Tuesday, she will participate in a Las Vegas town hall meeting on opioid abuse.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” Mrs. Trump said. “Through Be Best, I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”

Some have scoffed at the anti-bullying angle of Mrs. Trump’s initiative, given her husband’s proclivity for calling rivals nicknames or mocking them on Twitter.

