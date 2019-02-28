Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Thursday he will return March 6 to testify before House lawmakers.

Cohen said little as he wrapped up his third day of congressional lawmakers, adding there is more to discuss.

That meeting will be with the House Intelligence Committee, where he spent nearly seven hours Thursday speaking with members.

Once President Trump’s loyal attorney and fixer, Cohen has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He begins a three-year prison sentence in May after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Mr. Trump.

